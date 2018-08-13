Dr R Ananthanarayanan appointed as Cipla’s global COO

He will oversee R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, the API business and the key geographies of North America, Europe and Emerging Markets
Cipla has announced the appointment of Dr R Ananthanarayanan as its Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO). Dr Ananthanarayanan will oversee R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, the API business and the key geographies of North America, Europe and Emerging Markets to help leverage and grow Cipla’s generics portfolio and competencies in these markets. He will report to Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla.
Dr R Ananthanarayanan served Teva API and Biologics as the President and CEO from December 2014 to July 2018. He also served as the President of Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) and Member of Management Council at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
He has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with specialisation in research and development, manufacturing operations, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, business development, global strategic sourcing, mergers and acquisitions. He served as the President of Business Development of CMG and President of International Operations at Piramal Healthcare (also known as Nicholas Piramal India) and also served as its Director of Pharma Solutions until July 23, 2009.
He worked at Piramal Healthcare for over seven years and was involved since the inception of Pharma Solutions business. He served as Managing Director of Asia and Head of Global Sourcing for Galpharm International, a UK-based manufacturer/distributor of specialty pharmaceuticals and baby products. He led strategic outsourcing of product development, launch product manufacturing, and management of late lifecycle products. He involved in various other positions of increasing responsibility in both Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies like Zydus Cadila, Wockhardt and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer. He has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of OctoPlus NV since January 2013.
Dr Ananthnarayanan has a PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology from University of Mumbai, India and a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from University of Mumbai, India.