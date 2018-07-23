Dr Partap Chauhan honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for work in Ayurveda

Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan was awarded at an Arogyam Conclave and Awards Ceremony in the presence of Shripad Naik, Minister of State, Ministry of AYUSH
Dr Partap Chauhan, Ayurvedacharya and Director of Jiva Ayurveda was recently honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at an Arogyam Conclave and Awards ceremony in the presence of Shripad Naik, Minister of State, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India. The conclave and awards ceremony was organised to award excellence in Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga, Siddha, Naturopathy and Homeopathy.
Receiving the award on behalf of Dr Chauhan, Rishi Pal Chauhan, President, Jiva Group said, “It is a great honour. Dr Chauhan has dedicated his life and inspired hundreds to passionately work towards the cause of taking Ayurveda to every home. Under his guidance Jiva Ayurveda is surpassing new milestones. From providing quality treatment and care to innovating new technology with the aim of establishing Ayurveda as a globally accepted treatment science, Jiva has always been a benchmark-setter thanks to Dr Chauhan’s leadership and guidance.”
The event was organised at the Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and was attended by several by distinguished guests like Sri Sri Ravishankar, Acharya Balakrishna, Dr Jai Madaan and Prof Asim Khan to name a few.