Dr Manoj Nerurkar, COO steps down from role at Syngene

The announcement of the appointment of his successor will be made shortly
Syngene International, a global contract research service provider, recently announced that Dr Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his role with effect from Oct 1, 2018.
Dr Nerurkar will continue his association with Syngene, taking a new strategic advisory role focused on innovation across Syngene’s services, in addition to pursuing an external start up opportunity outside of contract research services.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Managing Director said, “Manoj has played a key role in establishing Syngene among the world’s leading discovery and development services CROs. Throughout his tenure, he has actively engaged in developing the next generation of leadership talent as well as ensuring we have established world class infrastructure and capabilities. His proven track record of building successful businesses through a focus on innovation and world class delivery will hold him in good stead in the future. I wish him the very best in his business endeavours.”
Jonathan Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During his nine years as Chief Operating Officer, Manoj has made a pivotal contribution to Syngenes success; playing a central role in scaling the organisation, building world class capabilities and establishing a strong R&D leadership team as well steering the company through a successful IPO. I know both colleagues and clients will miss their day to day interactions with him, at the same time, I look forward to working with him in his new strategic advisory role and wish him great success with his new business venture.”