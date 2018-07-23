Dr J Vijay Venkatraman to chair the 3rd Indian Pharmacovigilance Day Conference

The conference will be held at Hotel Kohinoor Continental on July 27,2018
Dr J Vijay Venkatraman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Oviya MedSafe, a global Pharmacovigilance consulting and Drug Safety services-providing organisation based at Coimbatore, India and London, UK has been invited to chair the ‘Indian Pharmacovigilance Day 2018′ conference, which is to be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Andheri (E), Mumbai.
It may be relevant to recall that Dr Vijay had chaired the first and the second Indian Pharmacovigilance Day conferences held at Mumbai (2016) and Hyderabad (2017) respectively, as well as the past three years’ UK Pharmacovigilance Day conferences held at London.
The ‘Pharmacovigilance Day’ series of conferences has been organised in different parts of the world by EasyB srl, an Italian company that specialises in producing conferences and seminars dedicated to the pharmaceutical sector such as clinical research, pharmacovigilance, statistics and epidemiology, since 2008. The ‘Pharmacovigilance Day’ series of events aspire to bring together Drug Safety experts from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry: pharma & medical devices companies, biotechnology firms, government agencies, academic research and so on, from a specific country or region with the aim of providing a platform for discussing pharmacovigilance issues that are unique to the concerned country/region.
While speaking to the media, Dr J Vijay Venkatraman said, “Pharmacovigilance is a domain that involves a variety of stakeholders such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, drug marketers, contract research organisations, regulators, healthcare professionals, subject matter experts and the consumers, among others. India is globally recognised as an important hub for generic drug manufacturing and the Indian pharmaceutical industry has carved a niche for itself in exporting its products to many developed as well as emerging countries. Of late, India is also being seen as a target destination for procurement of support services required for the global pharmaceutical industry, with pharmacovigilance outsourcing having grown to an impressive extent in the past decade.”
He adds, “Meanwhile, a revolution may be said to have happened in the Indian pharmacovigilance requirements for the pharmaceutical industry, with the ‘Pharmacovigilance Guidance Document for Marketing Authorisation Holders of Pharmaceutical Products’ having been made effective since January 2018, building upon the release of the March 8, 2016 dated gazette notification GSR 287 (E) that made pharmacovigilance a legal mandate for the industry. Hence, it is obvious that understanding the reach and implications of Pharmacovigilance in India is inevitable for all stakeholders, especially manufacturers or importers of drugs.”
“The Indian Pharmacovigilance Day 2018 conference is all set to achieve this formidable goal with immense focus and dedication. During the conference, expert speakers from the industry, health authorities, research bodies, academia and healthcare delivery centres will share their perspectives on the multifaceted outlook of the discipline of pharmacovigilance in India and deliberate on the challenges they expect to face in 2018,” Venkatraman mentions.
Enrico Pedroni, Managing Director of EasyB srl based in Bergamo, Italy expressed his happiness in organising their third event in India. “It was a pleasant experience for us to work with Dr J Vijay Venkatraman when he was the Chair of our UK and Indian Pharmacovigilance Day conferences so far. His passion for pharmacovigilance, his extensive network of pharmacovigilance stakeholders and his willingness to go the extra mile to personally interact with all potential speakers were great contributors for the success of the first two Indian Pharmacovigilance Day conferences. Hence, we felt we should organise the 3rd Indian Pharmacovigilance Day again with Dr Vijay at the helm of affairs, in order to ensure a hat-trick success for our Indian Pharmacovigilance day series”, he said.