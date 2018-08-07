Dr Cyrus Poonawalla felicitated by Sharad Pawar

Dr Poonawalla was recently bestowed with the honorary degree by the University of Massachusetts in the US earlier this year for his outstanding contribution to the field of vaccination
Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Founder, Serum Institute of India, was recently felicitated by NCP Chief, Sharad Pawar, for being the first Indian to be conferred with the honorary ‘Doctor of Humane Letters’ degree. Fondly known as one of the ‘seven vaccine heroes of the world,’ Dr Poonawalla was bestowed with the honorary degree by the University of Massachusetts in the US earlier this year for his outstanding contribution to the field of vaccination. The event was graced by Dr Parvez Grant and hosted by veteran actor, Kabir Bedi in Pune.
Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and MD, Serum Institute of India, said, “I am humbled to receive such prestigious honour. Ever since, Serum Institute of India was established, our primary objective has been to make life saving vaccination available at the most affordable costs to the masses. We as Serum will continue to strive towards ensuring every child is immunised across the globe by producing lifesaving vaccines and world class infrastructure.”