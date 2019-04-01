Dr Bhupinder Singh Bhoop gets Best Researcher Award

Acclaimed for his scientific work, Professor Bhoop has earned to his credit over 360 original publications, 15 books, five patents and tech-transfers of two nanostructured drug delivery technologies to pharma industry
Dr Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Professor at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), and Founder Coordinator, National UGC Centre for Excellence in Nano Biomedical Applications, Panjab University, Chandigarh, was recently bestowed upon with Professor DVS Jain Best Researcher Award and Best Publication Award. The awards were presented to him by Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University and Professor A Raghuram Rao, Director, NIPER, Mohali.
Professor Bhoop also made a presentation on his research work, sharing a bird’s eye view on his latest research work on the occasion. Selected under the aegis of “Smt Prem Lata and Professor DVS Jain Research Foundation”, on the basis of cumulative impact factor of the research publications authored by him during 2017, the award carried a citation and the total prize money of Rs 30,000.
Acclaimed globally for his scientific work, especially in the domain of novel nanomedicines using QbD, Professor Bhoop has earned to his credit over 360 original publications, 15 books, five patents and tech-transfers of two nanostructured drug delivery technologies to pharma industry. A widely travelled scientist, he has already delivered nearly 300 invited talks in India and overseas, including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Dubai and Bangladesh.
He holds the unique distinction of having duly trained several hundreds of industrial scientists under his direct guidance, especiaaly on QbD. He has handled 16 research projects fetching research grants of 6.10 crores from government and corporate sectors, and guided/guiding nearly 100 research scholars including 31 doctoral and six post-doctoral researchers.