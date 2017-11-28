Dow India to showcase investment in pharma capabilities at CPhI India

At CPhI India, Dow India will also highlight its portfolio of differentiated solutions that address the pharma industry’s most pressing drug development challenges
Dow Pharma Solutions, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, is investing in its pharmaceutical technology and innovation for India. Dow Pharma Solutions is showcasing its full Indian pharma capabilities at CPhI India, Booth #W42, Hall 3.
An estimated 70 per cent of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) present solubility issues, which can significantly limit a manufacturer’s pipeline of drug candidates. The company’s Indian engineering centre offers full formulation capabilities to help customers develop hot-melt extrusion (HME) and spray dried dispersion (SSD) technologies that enhance the solubility and bioavailability of oral solid dosage forms.
During CPhI India, Dow India will also highlight its portfolio of differentiated solutions that address the pharma industry’s most pressing drug development challenges including:
“We continue to invest in product innovations, research and development, and world-class formulation facilities to help our customers develop pharma formulations that deliver Health by Design,” said Savindu Kudrigikar, Business Head, South Asia, Consumer Solutions. “CPhI India allows us the opportunity to collaborate with our customers in this region to share these capabilities and insights to help solve their greatest formulation challenges.”
At the Dow India booth, company experts will offer product application training to help customers develop formulations that meet regulatory requirements while delivering optimal drug performance.