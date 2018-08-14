DOP organises Indian Pharma Expo 2018

Indian Pharma Expo (IPE) 2018 held on August 7, 8 and 9, 2018 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Department of Pharmaceuticals falling under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, Government of India organised the Indian Pharma Expo 2018. It was inaugurated on Tuesday, August 7 at Pragati Maidan New Delhi, by Sachin Kumar Singh CEO, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), Dr PL Sahu Principal Scientific Officer, Head – R&D at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission along with Dr Monica Bhatia MD CIMS Medica India & Middle East.
With the Indian pharmaceutical industry growing leaps and bounds, this event has helped the industry overcome several challenges, by identifying cost-effective production techniques, procurement, logistics, etc. This year too, the IPE was an ideal platform for the companies to witness latest advancements in manufacturing, research and development, packaging solutions, supply chain management, franchising, distribution and many more domains. In addition, the expo has provided eminent stakeholders in the pharmaceutical Industry as a chance to generate new business leads and to maximize revenue potential.
The Business Excellence Awards’ in the presence of Chief Guest Mansukh Mandaviya, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Government of India has felicitated achievers in the pharmaceutical industry in the fields of research and development, active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulations, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, marketing, franchising, outsourcing, supply chain and logistic management, and other support services. The awards has also provided much needed recognition to proactive and innovative approaches to help improve the standards of pharmaceutical delivery. Hence the IPE, has added to the prestige and honour of the Business Excellence Awardees.
Being a global event & total of 8000+ visitors attending also from countries like China, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa the IPE and Business Excellence Awards, brought together eminent personalities from different sectors of Pharmaceutical, Non-pharmaceutical, and Allied-healthcare industries and provided them with an opportunity to exchange information, products, services, and ideas to help identify new business opportunities. The Industry have gained the most, from this one of a kind event by understanding the latest trends and innovations the market has to offer.