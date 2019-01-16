DKSH signs distribution agreement with Novo Nordisk

High-quality cGMP quaternary ammonium compounds will be distributed in eleven markets across Asia Pacific
DKSH’s Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading ingredients and specialty chemicals distributor, will distribute Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s pharmaceutical grade compounds (quats) to its large customer base in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Taiwan and Singapore.
DKSH was chosen for its proven experience in providing Market Expansion Services along the entire value chain and for its solid logistics infrastructure. As a regional expert with more than 150 years of experience in Asia, DKSH offers an omni-channel approach that presents a one-stop regional solution for its clients. DKSH provides tailored valued-added services and a deep capillary distribution network that will enable the distribution of Novo Nordisk’s products in the eleven markets across Asia Pacific.
Tanja Schaffer, Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Industry, DKSH, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Novo Nordisk Pharmatech in Asia Pacific. Their pharmaceutical grade quats are a perfect fit for our API portfolio. We look forward to providing the quats to our large customer base in the region and to building a prosperous relationship with Novo Nordisk Pharmatech.”
Steve Profit, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Novo Nordisk Pharmatech, added, “For Novo Nordisk Pharmatech, it is critical that we have a distribution partner that shares our business ethics and drive to offer the best services to our customers, so we are delighted to have DKSH as our new distribution partner. Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s FeF GMP quats products fit perfectly with DKSH’s wide range of excipients, enabling the customers to take advantage of these synergies. Together, we will be able to offer the best quality and local distribution in the market. This will allow our customers to grow in this progressing global market.”