DKSH India wins Ashland ‘Best Channel Partner’ award

The award was presented to DKSH India as a recognition and acknowledgement of DKSH’s achievement for high growth in sales and many successful launches of new Ashland Pharma products
DKSH’s business unit performance materials, a leading ingredients and speciality chemicals distributor and provider of market expansion services, recently received the ‘Best Channel Partner’ award 2017 for the Rest of Asia region (excluding China) from Ashland India, on behalf of the Ashland Regional Pharma Sales team. The award was presented to DKSH India as a recognition and acknowledgement of DKSH’s achievement for high growth in sales and many successful launches of new Ashland Pharma products into the region specifically the launch of functional polymers into new domestic segments.
DKSH India provides market expansion services to Ashland India, including nationwide distribution for excipients and functional polymers. DKSH has been a valuable partner and collaborator to ensure that Ashland is always solving. Ashland’s pharmaceutical team prides itself on advancing drug delivery with sophisticated science-based solutions. With its long-history in pharma production and one of the widest available product ranges for oral solid-dosage forms, Ashland has a solid foundation to help find excellent excipient and formulation solutions.
Nelson Corda, GM, Consumer Specialties Asia Pacific and Global Sales Director – Homecare & Agro, Ashland India commented, “DKSH has been very flexible to our business needs in terms of approach to the market and hiring of talent which has delivered good pharma excipient growth for Ashland in India. We look forward to many more years of partnership and wish to achieve greater successes together.” “It is with great honour that we receive this award from our valued business partner, Ashland. Through our global and regional expertise, our sales teams will continue to offer high-level performance, regulatory support, extensive market coverage and deliver innovative solutions and ideas that support Ashland in their key growth areas for sales excellence,” said Atul Nagarkar, MD, DKSH India