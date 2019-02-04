Directorate of Health Services, Government of Goa, Sanofi India join hands

Ink partnership for capacity building of healthcare personnel Launch the KiDS project to raise awareness amongst next generation adults
Directorate of Health Services, Governmnet of Goa announced a three-year partnership with Sanofi India Limited (SIL), to build awareness of diabetes and its management, for a better quality of life. Through this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, Sanofi India’s team of medical experts and diabetologists will educate and upskill the State department’s healthcare personnel serving the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) cell; and the medical officers of the health and wellness centres. Alongside, Directorate of Health services will also partner Sanofi India to run its international programme KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in School), to raise awareness of diabetes amongst school children.
The public-private partnership between the State of Goa and SIL follows a two-pronged approach. One, where training on diabetes management will be conducted for the staff (doctors, counsellors and ANMs) at the RBSK cell and the Medical Officers of the health and wellness centres (as a part of Ayushman Bharat). The other, where education and engagement about diabetes amongst school children (10-15 years old), teachers and parents, will help curtail the overall disease burden on the state.
Commenting on the partnership, Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Minister of State for Health, Craftsmen Training, Women and Child Development, Goa said, “Goa’s population is facing diabetes-related issues that are growing at an alarming rate. Immediate action is required to curb this menace, so the state does not face repercussions in the foreseeable future. We look forward to partnering Sanofi in battling various non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and heart disorders, which are collectively known to be responsible for over 70 per cent of all deaths, worldwide.”
N Rajaram, Managing Director, SIL said, “Diabetes must be addressed both in clinics and hospitals, as well as in classrooms and homes. Through programmes specially designed to achieve sustainable change, Sanofi is committed to working closely with states and policy-makers in their progressive efforts to fight Non- Communicable Diseases (NCD) such as diabetes, heart disorder and cancer. The impact of this three-year CSR partnership will strengthen our fight against the diabetes epidemic.”
RBSK doctors and Medical Officers of Health and Wellness Centres will participate in capacity building workshops which will help them manage NCDs better. They will also be equipped with educational tools for patients. Sanofi will also place awareness posters in the public areas of the health and wellness centres.