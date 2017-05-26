Digital A Plus hosts Asia Pacific multichannel marketing expert meeting

The event was attended by delegates from the industry who offered their insights on the theme ‘Reshaping the future of Pharma’
Digital A Plus Group of Companies, a provider of digital and medical communication solutions to global life science & bio pharmaceutical companies globally hosted the Asia Pacific multichannel marketing expert meeting for pharma and healthcare recently at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event was attended by delegates from the industry who offered their insights on the theme ‘Reshaping the future of Pharma’.
A company release informed that the goal was to bring together the bright and innovative minds of the industry to share ideas and experiences that foster learning, inspiration and wonder in the field of multi-channel marketing. The highlight of the event was an intriguing panel discussion, titled “Gauging the success of digital strategies – do we need to rely on the success to continue digital engagement”. The panel featured the various stakeholders of digital pharma marketing including the healthcare provider.
Sylvia Hii, Founder & VP – Marketing, Digital A Plus Group of Companies said, “The first Asia Pacific multichannel marketing expert meeting is a giant leap for our company and also the industry. The digital revolution is here and ‘digital advocates’ such as us have the responsibility and duty to help spread the ‘digital gospel’ – the future of engagement, throughout the pharma industry. The Digital health movement will transform the way we define healthcare and how pharma companies will engage its consumers.”