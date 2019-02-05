DIA India to organise 7th Pharmacovigilance Conference

The conference will be held in Mumbai from April 5 and 6, 2019
With innovations revolutionising the entire healthcare development and safety management spectrum, the need of the hour is smarter strategies for delivering safer treatments to patients worldwide. Keeping this in mind, DIA India will organise 7th Pharmacovigilance Conference, which will be held in Mumbai on April 5 and 6, 2019.
A programme on ‘Transforming Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance’ will be conducted by Moin Don, CEO, PVCON Consulting as Program Chair and Dr Krishna BahadurSingh, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (UK), as Vice Chair.
Sessions will be conducted by key regulatory authorities, leading industry experts and thought leaders and discussions will be held on driving innovation in drug safety, latest regulatory developments, emerging partnership models, impact of real world evidence, and digital transformation on pharmacovigilance, risk management and post marketing surveillance.