DIA India Innovations in Clinical Data Management and Biostatistics to be held in Bengaluru

The conference will convene over 130 data management and biostatistics subject matter experts and leaders across pharma, biotech, services and academia for collaborative discussions on harnessing clinical data to advance the clinical trials processes
The DIA India Innovations in Clinical Data Management and Biostatistics to be held on 1st June is a key forum for clinical data management, biostatistics and technology professionals in the region. This event will address several key issues such as next-generation technologies driving innovation in clinical data management and biostatistics, how automation will change the outlook for future data managers and the patient technologies improving compliance and enhancing trial oversight and patient safety.
With three individual sessions and a break out session for data management and biostatistics, over 10 presentations, four case sharing sessions and two grand panel discussions, this conference will convene over 130 data management and biostatistics subject matter experts and leaders across pharma, biotech, services and academia for collaborative discussions on harnessing clinical data to advance the clinical trials processes, and help pharma companies bring new drugs and therapies to the market faster.
This programme created under the leadership of Programme Chair – Mayank Anand, Head, Global Service Delivery, Global Data Management and Centralised Monitoring; Bristol Myers Squibb, Programme Co-Chair; Deepak Kallubundi, Associate Director, Clinical Analytics and Clinical Data Management, Covance and the expert guidance of a stellar programme committee of senior industry executives, will provide an impactful platform to demonstrate solutions to key decision makers and industry leaders and foster collaborations driving innovation and digital transformation in healthcare.