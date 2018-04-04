DIA India conducts 6th Grand International PV Summit

Moin Don chaired the conference which was attended by over attended by over 100 delegates
DIA India has conducted its 6th Pharmacovigilance Flagship International summit on 22-23 March in Mumbai. The Conference was chaired by one of the most well known PV Professionals in India and abroad, Moin Don, CEO, PVCON Consulting for 6 years in running and was well attended by over 100 delegates from every corner of India.
The highlight of the programme being, participation of ten outstanding foreign SMEs, such as Dr D.Lewis, CMO, Novartis Basel, Dr S. Geary, CMO, Eisai Tokyo, Dr Nipom Deka, Head PV Operations AP, Amgen AP, Hogkong, Dr Krishna Bahadur, Rxlogix –Tokyo, Dr Sibin, Novartis Basel, Amina Balgic, Concordia UK, Dr Seema Jaitley, EU QPPV, Nazrul Khan, PVCON –UK etc.
Amit Mookim the Asia MD of IQVIA presented the key note address. Almost all the current topics of interest, such as, monitoring of social media, Signal management, Big Data in PV, Artificial intelligence, Inspection Readiness, CIOMS recommendations, Vaccine vigilance, Patient Support Programs (PSPs) were covered during the conference, including two very interactive panel discussions on ‘Data Privacy’ and ‘PV Outsourcing’.