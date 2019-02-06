DHL wins Indian supply chain contract for Becton Dickinson

The project is in implementation, with major sites already having gone live, and the rest scheduled for completion by mid 2019
Global market leader for contract logistics solutions, DHL Supply Chain has been awarded the warehousing and distribution contract for select sites of the leading global medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BD) in India.
Commenting on the achievement, Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to handle BD’s warehousing and distribution in India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), life sciences and healthcare industry in India is growing rapidly with an expected compound annual growth rate of over 16 per cent from now to the year 2022. This makes the healthcare sector a focus area for DHL Supply Chain – especially in India, which has a 2.8 per cent share of the global biopharmaceutical market.”
“Being entrusted to consolidate and manage BD’s supply chain in a country of this size and complexity demonstrates the strength of DHL Supply Chain’s core expertise in optimising warehouse operations, enhancing transportation solutions and standardising work processes,” he added.
Following the Indian government’s introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), BD made the strategic decision to review their domestic network in India with a focus on improving their customers’ experience.
Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director for India & South Asia, BD, said, “BD is continuously looking at ways to serve our customers and patients better. This journey with DHL Supply Chain is one such initiative, improving our ability to reach different geographies and in ways that delight our customers, enabling us in advancing the world of health.”
The project is in implementation, with major sites already having gone live, and the rest scheduled for completion by mid 2019. It involves a new temperature-controlled site that has been inaugurated in the north-Indian city of Luhari, Haryana. Apart from it, DHL Supply Chain is also in full compliance with all domestic regulatory requirements for delivering a high-quality operation.