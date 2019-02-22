DG Shah passes away at 77

Shah, the secretary general of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, played a significant role in the pharma industry
Dilip G Shah, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the organisation that represented the interests of Indian drug makers passed away in Mumbai. He was 77.
Shah graduated from the premier business school in India, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. He has 50 years of varied experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has addressed several WTO workshops on TRIPS, WIPO seminars on IPRs and Public Health, WHO meetings on Access to Medicines and several other international meetings and conferences. He was a Member of the official Indian Delegation to WTO Ministerial Conference in Cancun. He also appeared before the US International Trade Commission (USITC) and testified in Investigation No.332-543 Hearing in Washington DC in 2014.
Glenn Saldanha, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, on the demise of DG Shah said, “I am deeply saddened with the sudden demise of DG. Shah. It is a great loss to the entire pharmaceutical industry and his contributions in the areas of advocacy, strategic planning, advisory and knowledge sharing have been invaluable. During his era, we have seen the Indian pharmaceutical industry emerge as a global leader and he has played a significant role in that area. On behalf of IPA, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief and may his soul rest in peace.”