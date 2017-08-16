DoP observes Swachhta Pakhwada

The department has involved various pharma and medical devices associations and their manufactures, traders, retailers and chemists in the country to contribute positively towards this initiative
Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from August 16-31, 2017.
Action plan of Swachhata related activities prepared by the department and circulated to all its organisations is being implemented. During the Swachhata Pakhwada, fortnight long cleanliness drives in the office/ premises of the department and autonomous institutes and public sector undertakings under its administrative control are being launched. The department will carry out various activities relating to Swachhata such as weeding out of files, cleaning of office premises and establishment etc.
Further, the department has involved various pharma and medical devices associations and their manufactures, traders, retailers and chemists in the country to contribute positively towards this important initiative of the government. Secretary (Pharma) at the recently held Annual Pharma/ Medical Devices meet advised representatives of the pharma industryto (i) create awareness about the cleanliness among the employees and neighbourhood areas, (ii) to adopt a defined area and maintain its cleanliness with involvement of the local authorities even after the Swachhata Pakhwada, (iii) to generate awareness for cleanliness drive through media at regional as well as at national level and (iv) to institute awards for Swachhata which would be given to manufactures/ chemists etc.
A mass pledge on the occasion has been administered by Secretary (Pharma) today in DoP and similar pledges were administered in pharma PSUs and NIPERs.