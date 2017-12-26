DELabCon 2018 to be held in Hyderabad

Issues related to research laboratories across pharmaceutical companies, chemical companies and educational institutes will be discussed
The third edition of DELabCon – 2018 will be held at Novotel, Hyderabad Airport on February 2, 2018. Issues related to research laboratories across pharmaceutical companies, chemical companies and educational institutes will be discussed, deliberated and debated.
DELabCon 2018 will have technical sessions, conversation and panel discussion. All the speakers and panelists are nationally and internationally acclaimed with unquestionable merit and exemplary achievements.
The speaker sessions would touch upon topics like lab designing through green approach – an Indian case study, emerging trends in animal houses, flexibility in lab design and indoor air quality from the perspective of role of fume hoods and lab ventilation systems. It will also have a tête-à-tête between a veteran illustrious architect and a specialist lab architect. The panel discussions would be on laboratory innovation and latest technology used in high performance laboratories.
Architect Nimish Patel will talk about laboratory design through ‘Hamare Wala Green’ approach: Torrent Research Lab case study; Kamlesh Mehta will give an insight about emerging trends in animal houses, Architect Megha Gangrade will give a lecture on ‘Flexibility in lab design: Where and how much; Chip Albright on laboratory indoor air quality: the role of fume hoods and laboratory ventilation systems. Architect Archana Sil will have a conversation with architect Nitin Killawala, Group Seven Architects and Planners. A panel discussion will be held on ‘Laboratories of tomorrow – today.