DELabCon 2017 to be held in Bengaluru on Feb 3, 2017

The event will have seven speaker sessions and one panel discussion
DELabCon 2017, the conference on laboratory design and engineering, will be organised by SciencebyDesign, a laboratory engineering firm. It will be held in Bengaluru on February 3, 2017.
DELabCon 2017 will have seven speaker sessions and one panel discussion from speakers of national and international repute. The topic of panel discussion – Safety in laboratories: a design and protocol perspective – will give a 3600 view of various preventive measures to be thought through before designing and building a safe and robust laboratory.
DELabCon 2017 will see participation from laboratory design and engineering professionals and scientists who want to build a research and development laboratory to avail the opportunity of learning, collaborating and networking.