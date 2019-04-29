Decks cleared for expansion of Aurobindo Pharma’s plant in AP

Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has given clearance to Aurobindo Pharma’s drugs and intermediates manufacturing unit in Srikakulam
The Rs 250-crore expansion plan of Aurobindo Pharma’s manufacturing facility in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh has been accorded environmental clearance by the the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
The plan was for increasing the production capacity of for bulk drugs and intermediates manufacturing unit from 583.31 TPM (tonnes per month) to 1518.3 TPM, a press release said here Monday.
The project involves also installation of a captive power plant of 8.85 MW, the release said. The project is expected to create jobs for 600 people directly and 120 indirectly, it said.
The estimated cost for expansion is Rs 250 crore. The total capital cost earmarked for environmental pollution control measures is Rs 32.77 crore and the recurring cost (operations and maintenance) would be about Rs 8.84 crore per annum, it said.