DCG(I) aims to make regulatory framework seamless

Dr GN Singh, DCG(I) was speaking during the 14th National Pharmaceutical Conclave 2017
Drug Controller General (India) (DCGI) is working towards making the regulatory framework seamless in the next six months. This information was provided by Dr GN Singh, DCG(I), during the 14th National Pharmaceutical Conclave 2017 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with Department of Pharmaceuticals, GoI. The theme for the event was ‘Maximizing the pharmaceutical opportunity for India: Vision and Roadmap-2025.
Singh said that with 70 per cent submissions now online, the process has become more efficient and transparent and cooperating with international regulatory bodies, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)’s functioning is now better than ever before. Post marketing surveillance remains the main focus area with CDSCO continuously investing in the pharmaco-vigilance programme with no compromise on safety of patients. Appealing to the industry members Dr Singh urged them collaborate with his office to work on affordability of efficacious drugs.
Dr Singh also released three reports at the conclave. One on ease of doing business in the pharma sector another on quality systems which provides a roadmap to capture opportunity for enhancing quality outcomes in manufacturing and delineates the actions needed to build India’s quality attainments in the pharma industry and the third on Indian bulk drug industry that captures the current state of the industry and assesses gaps and challenges also providing recommendations to achieve self –sufficiency and reducing the industry’s API dependency on China. Dr Singh added that the reports would be very helpful in making informed decisions by his office.
Sharing his thoughts at the inauguration of the two-day event, KG Ananthkrishnan Adviser, CII Pharmaceutical Initiative & Former Vice – President and MD, MSD India said that India has an opportunity to emerge as a brand known for high quality pharmacy of the world. He applauded the efforts of the government in identifying the pain points of the industry in the Draft Pharma Policy and suggested industry to work together with the government to address them.