Datwyler Pune plant to be ready by year end

First samples to be supplied in July 2018, facility expected to create about 500 jobs by the end of 2018
Datwyler, the Swiss-based leading industrial supplier that offers state-of-the-art solutions for drug packaging and medical devices announced that the expansion of its plant in Pune will be completed by end of 2017 and first samples will be supplied in July 2018. The facility underlines the company’s commitment to India and acknowledges the country’s role in the global pharmaceutical market. The expanded facility will manufacture according to the First Line concept, making India the first market in APAC region to incorporate this standard.
The facility plays a substantial part in Datwyler’s efforts to cater to regional and global markets. Once the production site is fully operational, the facility will cover approximately 58,000 square feet and will create up to 500 jobs, which will be staffed by members of the local community.
Set against the background of the ever-evolving requirements for drug packaging, Datwyler provides a unique range of future-proof healthcare sealing solutions and services for primary and secondary packaging. This includes the most advanced elastomer formulations, proprietary coatings, sterilisation options, and aluminium seals for high-efficiency production lines, which not only meet the demands of current pharma trends, but go beyond them. In India, Datwyler’s core business consists of container closures. Manufacturing close to four billion components for vials, pre-filled syringes, and diagnostic devices per year, the Pune facility plays an increasingly strategic role for the company.
Rahul Dev, Vice President India, Datwyler, said, “The Indian market is of strategic value to Datwyler and our market share is quite substantial. We are currently supplying to the top ten pharma companies and global players in the region. For this reason, we are expanding our presence in India. We invest in growth and believe it is one of the core strengths of the Indian market – and of Datwyler.”
Datwyler recently presented its new healthcare offering and product portfolio at this year’s CPhI India 2017 in Mumbai.