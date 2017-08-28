Danone India launches Neocate in India

Neocate is a hypoallergenic, amino acid-based formula (AAF) intended for use in dietary management of cow’s milk allergy
Danone India has launched its global brand Neocate in India which is a hypoallergenic, amino acid-based formula (AAF) intended for use in dietary management of cow’s milk allergy(CMA), the most common food allergy in infants and young children globally.
Neocate is manufactured under stringent conditions at a dedicated factory in Liverpool in a cow’s milk-free environment and packaged in a protective atmosphere to ensure hypo allergenicity and top quality.
Commenting on the launch, Rodrigo Lima, MD, Danone India said, “The launch of Neocate is a step towards realising our ambition for India, by bringing global solutions for the treatment of CMA. Neocate will help to address the growing challenges of healthcare professionals and parents in the management of cow’s milk allergy, making everyday life little easier for families.”