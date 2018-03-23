CytoReason uses artificial intelligence to personalise drug treatments

Cytoreason uncovers a unique biomarker that can predict who will respond and who will not to anti TNF drugs helping thousands of patients gain proper treatment
CytoReason, is the immune-focussed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology company that generates insights to reveal complex patterns in a variety of biological data. Using an AI model of the immune system, CytoReason looked into genomic data of patients that responded vs. those that did not respond to treatment from anti-inflammatory drugs such as REMICADE. Comparing those that responded to the drug vs. those that did not, CytoReason discovered specific biomarkers in blood and tissue samples which predicted who will and will not respond to anti-TNF drugs such as REMICADE in the future.
Typically the process to determine whether a patient was responsive to anti-TNF drugs like REMICADE took over three months and was dependant on trial and error, exposing the patient to potential side effects and unnecessary costs. In the first public demonstration of its technology, CytoReason used three different publicly-available and independent clinical trials to study the RNA from lesion tissues to see what the difference is in those that responded to those that did not to the anti-TNF treatment. Discovering what the differences were through the use of its AI technology, CytoReason is able to determine when drugs like REMICADE, will be effective and when it will not.
As the leading AI platform for autoimmune diseases and cancer-immunotherapy, CytoReason provides immunologists a system level view of immune responses. In a blind validation from various top hospitals, CytoReason proves its strength in predictive insights into TNF drugs, effectively cutting costs, time, and risks for pharma companies during their development cycle. CytoReason also prevents safety issues, creates a more personalised medical experience and, reduces unnecessary prescriptions.
“Leveraging our platform and proprietary data, we offer our pharma partners an unparalleled resource, becoming their system immunology sounding board,” says David Harel, Co-Founder and President, CytoReason. “CytoReason’s proprietary machine-learning engine enhances its performance with each new dataset introduced. Our platform enables innovative big-data analysis, focussing on solving mysteries in immune related disorders and therapies, affecting the cost of target identification, reducing the risk of clinical trials, and bringing the world closer to an affordable personalised medicine.”