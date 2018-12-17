CX Partners acquires equity stake in Veeda Clinical Research

The investors will make additional investments in the company over a period of time to fund the growth requirements of the company
A consortium of growth-oriented private equity investors led by Mauritius-based CX Partners Fund 2 has acquired a significant equity ownership in Ahmedabad Veeda Clinical Research. The investors will make additional investments in the company over a period of time to fund the growth requirements of the company.
The Board of Directors of the company will be reconstituted to have representatives from the incoming investors. Apurva Shah and Binoy Gardi, the promoters, will continue on the Board of the company and lead the management team.