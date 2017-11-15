CubeX with Nicholas Hall & Company to organise annual conference

The conference on Consumer Healthcare in VUCA World will be held in Mumbai
CubeX, the consulting division of Havas Life Sorento, in association with Nicholas Hall & Company, will organise a day long annual conference titled – Consumer Healthcare in VUCA World on November 17, 2017 inMumbai.
Along with global OTC expert Nicholas Hall, industry experts will share their views on how to explore new dimensions to build a successful consumer healthcare business, despite market complexities and uncertainty in the environment. The sessions will touch upon various aspects such as creating meaningful content and brand relevance in a VUCA (Volatile-Uncertain-Complex-Ambiguous) world to circumventing regulatory constraints and reaching consumers in the moments that matter; through speaker presentations and a panel discussion with CEOs of leading consumer healthcare businesses in India.
Taking a deep dive into the subject, the speakers will include Nicholas Hall, Chairman and CEO, Nicholas Hall and Company; Sangeeta Barde and Susan Josi, Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Havas Life Sorento; Maria Garrido, Global Chief Insights & Analytics Officer, Havas Group; Dr Arun Mishra, EVP, Regulatory Affairs-Indian sub-continent, GSKCH; Subodh Marwah, Group President, Global Consumer Healthcare, Strides Shasun; Anantha Nayak, CEO, Cipla Health; Venu Ambati, MD, Abbott India; Brijesh Kapil, Director- Healthcare Strategy and Marketing Consumer Healthcare, Merck Ltd.; Amit Shukla, Emerging Market Strategy Lead, GSKCH; Kapil Kamboj, VP-Customer Development & International Business, J&J Consumer India and Anita Nayyar, CEO-India and South Asia, Havas Media Group.