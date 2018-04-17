Crane to inaugurate Saunders HC4 aseptic diaphragm valve factory in Satara

Customers and industry stakeholders will participate in a day-long event complete with a tour of the new plant and visit Maher Home for disadvantaged children.
Crane ChemPharma & Energy, Saunders a business of Crane Co and provider of fluid handling solutions worldwide, announced the inauguration of its newest location, an aseptic diaphragm valve factory in Satara, India. To celebrate, Crane has invited customers and industry stakeholders to participate in a day-long event complete with a tour of the new plant to be held on May 10, 2018. Built within the same complex as two other Crane factories, one for Saunders Industrial Diaphragm Valves and another for CentreLine Butterfly Valves, the new facility will be 100 per cent dedicated to Saunders HC4 aseptic diaphragm valves and actuators. In addition to touring the new plant, attendees will also take part in a ground-breaking ceremony for the Crane-sponsored Maher Home for disadvantaged children.
“Crane ChemPharma & Energy, known for its charitable works around the world, has a deep-rooted history in India,” said Hari Jinaga, President, Crane India. “With factory locations in Pune and Satara, and 14 regional sales offices located across the country, we wanted to ensure that we are also supporting the local community, and we are so pleased to be able to bring the new Maher Home for Disadvantaged Children to Satara to help in that effort.”