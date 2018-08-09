Consulate General of Canada, PHARMEXCIL, Trade & Invest British Columbia host roadshow in Hyderabad and Mumbai

The day-long session in Mumbai consisted of presentations from top Canadian pharmaceutical companies
The Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, in collaboration with the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) and Trade & Invest British Columbia hosted a roadshow in the cities of Hyderabad and Mumbai on August 7 and 8, 2018.
The day-long session in Mumbai consisted of presentations from top Canadian pharmaceutical companies like CAE Healthcare, Globyz Pharma, Novatek, Nutritionwize Consulting, OpenText, Optel Group and Pack-Smart Inc. (IntelliPACK).
The conference was inaugurated by Tara Scheurwater, Acting-Consul General & Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai along with Raghuveer Kini, Executive Director, PHARMEXCIL. The session focussed on bringing together industry leaders and technology providers to network and develop partnerships for innovation and research and development with Canadian companies.
Tara Scheurwater, Acting Consul General & Senior Trade Commissioner said, “Canada is looking forward to further strengthening trade ties in the life sciences sector. We are optimistic with these successful interactive sessions conducted in Hyderabad and Mumbai. We already have some success stories between both countries in terms of trade and investments in this field of life sciences. For example Canadian company OpenText employs approximately 2,400 people in India, almost equally split between its offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.”
The Canadian life sciences sector is an important part of Canada’s innovation economy, engaging in creating the medical innovations that will improve healthcare delivery and patient care. The industry spans the research, development and manufacturing continuum.
One of Canada’s major strengths is its highly educated workforce which places it advantageously to address workforce needs as the sector grows.
Canada is recognised for scientific excellence in life sciences with a network of Centers of Excellence in areas such as stem cells, medical imaging, vaccines, and allergy research. The life sciences industry is distributed across Canada, with clusters in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.