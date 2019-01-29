Cole-Parmer launches Pharma Resource Book 2019-20

The book addresses pain areas of the customers such as compliance, SOP concerns, customised solutions, valCole-Parmer launches Pharma Resource Book 2019-20
Cole-Parmer launched Pharma Resource Book 2019-20, dedicated to meet application needs of pharmaceutical and biopharma customers. For biopharma product development, the pharma resource book addresses the pain areas of the customers such as compliance, SOP concerns, customised solutions, validation support and much more, in addition to offering numerous unique and new products.
Whether it’s a lab set-up or scale-up, the book has everything pharma and biopharma customers need, a wide range of laboratory essentials, cleanroom and safety products, fluid handling products, lab equipment, electrochemistry, test and measurement, cell culture, and chromatography products. The products and specifications meet many pharma industry standards.
At the catalog launch, Rakesh Aggarwal, MD-APAC, Cole-Parmer, said, “With over 14 years of close association with the Indian pharma industry, we’ve experienced their pain areas and understand their challenges, and therefore the Pharma Resource Book was developed considering their applications and based upon their feedback, making it a perfect resource for them.”