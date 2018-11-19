Cliantha Research organises Respiratory Symposium in Mumbai

About 125 industry experts attended the symposium, including senior delegates from pharma, life-science and clinical research industry as well as leading pulmonologists from all corners of India
Cliantha Research recently organised a Respiratory Symposium in Mumbai. The symposium featured an array of immersive experiences of respiratory clinical research by globally distinguished experts. About 125 industry experts attended the symposium, including senior delegates from pharma, life-science and clinical research industry as well as leading pulmonologists from all corners of India.
The symposium witnessed scientific discussions and interactive sessions by keynote speakers Dr Parameswaran Nair, Respirologist, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Canada and Dr Sundeep Salvi, Director, Chest Research Foundation, Pune. Also present were Dr Piyush Patel, Principal Scientist, Inflamax Research (Cliantha Group), North America; Dr Anne Marie Salapatek, Executive VP & Chief Science Officer, Inflamax Research (Cliantha Group), North America and Dr Chinna Pamidi, President/Head of Operations, Hill Top Research (Cliantha Group), North America.
Dr Parameswaran Nair talked on biomarkers and study designs for bioequivalence and comparative efficacy studies for generic products. “With the increasing burden of respiratory diseases globally and particularly in India, and the burgeoning costs of inhaled medications that are projected to run into billions of dollars, there is a pressing need to accelerate drug development and approval processes. Cliantha, by organising this unique symposium to highlight these issues, showcased the tremendous talent, infrastructure, and opportunities in India to provide these services. With a wide range of expertise in clinical, operational, analytical, and regulatory processes, and international presence in Europe and in North America, Cliantha has the potential to harness these resources to provide a world class platform for the delivery of this pharmaceutical service,” said Dr Nair.
Dr Sundeep Salvi shared his expert views on burden of chronic respiratory diseases in India: Similarity in asthma and COPD diagnosis in India. He said, “The global respiratory diseases have been recognised as a major cause of suffering and deaths. I believe India has a tremendous potential to contribute to the global knowledge base because we do see a lot of diseases which perhaps the western world do not see. And therefore we have the patient pool on which we can do research and this research will help and inform global policies. So research done in quality sites such as Cliantha and Inflamax can be useful globally.”
Speaking on regulatory expectations/experience in Global Respiratory study, Dr Piyush Patel said, “Inflamax Research (Cliantha Research Group) is proud of its long history in delivering excellence in respiratory research and pleased to be here connecting with the respiratory community. Cliantha Respiratory Symposium provided a platform to pulmonologists and respiratory medicine specialists across the globe to discuss current trends in respiratory disease screening to diagnosis, treatment and management, which
can help in the conduct of clinical trials globally.”
“Our focus here at the Cliantha Respiratory Symposium is to present data that will ultimately advance patient care by giving respiratory healthcare professionals new insights,” Dr Anne Marie said.
“We are driven by advancing research and building upon our established portfolio to bring solutions to patients and providers. During the symposium, experts in fields of respiratory, pulmonology and clinical research were actively engaged in keynote lectures profiling latest progress in clinical trials, and big research opportunities. Dr Chirag Shah, Sr Director – Business Strategy expressed his amazement with the research achievements that had been presented at the symposium.
He said, “Cliantha can offer the solutions based on their long standing expertise in NCE Studies (Phase I-IV), Generic Drug, 505b(2) type of studies. Group’s expertise in EEC Study (Environmental Exposure Study) can be utilised for Proof of Concept and Phase II-IV studies in Asthma-Allergy Patients. Combined expertise of India and North America teams can provide better solutions to pharmaceutical companies for their global respiratory clinical trials.”