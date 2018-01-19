Clariant’s new healthcare packaging plant in Tamil Nadu

It is the first and so far the only ISO-8 clean room facility in the group and particularly in emerging markets of the world
Clariant has established its new healthcare packaging plant in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. The plant was recently inaugurated by Adnan Ahmad, Region Head, Clariant India; Ketan Premani, India Head of Business Unit – Medical Specialties and Matthias Brommer, Global Head of Business Unit – Medical Specialties
Adnan Ahmad, Region Head, Clariant India says, “Clariant is ambitious in India and we look to create a material and profitable specialty chemical business through our new greenfield plant for healthcare packaging. While this plant may not fall in the specialty chemicals category in the traditional sense, but it is certainly a differentiated product offering. In India, Business Line Medical Specialties has grown over the past few years and this facility will give us clear edge against the competition.”
Ketan Premani, India Head of Business Unit – Medical Specialties says, “Our new greenfield healthcare packaging production plant, technology-wise is ‘state-of-the-art’. It is the first and so far the only ISO-8 clean room facility in the group and particularly in emerging markets of the world. The facility will offer Desiccants and link our customers to Clariant’s global packaging design capabilities. Pharmaceutical regulatory compliance and consistent quality is the hallmark of our offerings to the customers”.
Clariant in India has established its eminence in the specialty chemicals sector, with its presence in the country for more than 50 years. Clariant in India is living the “Make in India” mantra, and has built a manufacturing hub for both exports and domestic markets. It comprises 11 production sites spread across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Clariant in India aims for accelerated growth in the Indian market through the six business units i.e. Masterbatches, Pigments, Additives, Industrial & Consumer Specialties, Catalysts and Functional Minerals.