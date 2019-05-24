Clariant launches Eqius, a brand of humidity equilibrium stabilizers

The brand encompasses products and technology related to Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH) stabilization, made using specially engineered sorbents that can act as humectants (desorbers) and desiccants (adsorbers) simultaneously, maintaining a particular equilibrium relative humidity inside product packaging
Clariant exhibited its recently launched brand, Eqius, at the 8th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex recently held in Mumbai. The brand encompasses products and technology related to Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH) stabilization. Equilibrium RH Stabilizers are sorbent products that maintain a certain humidity level in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging in cases where specific relative humidity conditions are required.
EQius products are made using specially engineered sorbents that can act as humectants (desorbers) and desiccants (adsorbers) simultaneously, maintaining a particular equilibrium relative humidity inside product packaging, the company disclosed.
An equilibrium sorbent performs like a humectant (desorber) and desiccant (adsorber) for applications requiring a specific Equilibrium Relative Humidity (ERH) range inside product packaging. What makes the Clariant technology special is the way in which this line of standard equilibrium-stabilizer products (packet, canister, stopper, bags) can maintain ERH levels of 10 per cent to 60 per cent to protect finished drug products in bottles or tubes, or to protect bulk ingredients (powders, capsules) in boxes or bags before, during, or after tableting or filling operations, stated a press release issued by the company.
Gautam Arora, Sales Head-India & South Asia, Clariant Healthcare Packaging, said “EQius truly showcases the expertise that Clariant’s Healthcare Packaging division has to offer in the primary packaging arena of pharmaceutical products. The product was developed keeping in mind the challenges faced by formulators. EQius as compared to conventional desiccant products is a custom made product and needs to be designed considering the unique properties of each formulation.”
“While hydrolytic degradation of drugs can be addressed by removing substantially all humidity entering the packaging using a desiccant, specific drug properties may require a specific range of humidity to be maintained throughout the shelf life of a drug product or ingredient,” explained Elisa Le Floch, Pharm D, Business Development Manager, Clariant Healthcare Packaging. Typical examples include micronized drug powders used in inhalers or gelatin capsules, she added.