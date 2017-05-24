Clariant announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017

Net Sales for the 12 months ended March 2017 grew by 7.9 per cent, the Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 25/- per share
Clariant Chemicals, India , specialty chemicals producer, announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
The net sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017, stood at Rs 1019.9 crore as against the reported sales of Rs 1188.13 crore for the 15 months period ended March 31, 2016. The Company registered a growth of 7.9 per cent for the 12 months, as against the same period last year.
The Company’s Profit from operations grew to Rs. 27.6 crore for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 14.3 crore for the 15 months ended March 31, 2016. The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 25/- per share (250).
For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the net sales was at Rs 263.1 crore as against Rs 263.9 crore. The Profit from operations stood at Rs 10.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as against Rs.12.1 crore in the same period last year.
The company continues its focus on raw material and cost management, targeting new markets and introducing innovative products in its drive for sustainable growth.