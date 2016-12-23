Cipla’s flagship product Sereflo receives approval from UK MHRA

Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide Inhalers and are indicated for Asthma treatment
Cipla has yielded a final approval for its lead MDI product Fluticasone + Salmeterol (SerefloTM) from UK MHRA for its partner in the UK.
Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide Inhalers and are indicated for asthma treatment. Seretide Inhaler, for the aforementioned strengths, had UK sales of approximately $278 million for the 12 month period ending June 2016, according to IMS Health. Cipla’s Sereflo will be launched in the UK through a partner in the coming weeks.
Commenting on the approval Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO Cipla, said, “This reinforces Cipla’s commitment to make a difference in the life of patients with its innovative products. Sereflo will help patients with moderate to severe asthma breathe better.”