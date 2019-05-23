Cipla releases financial results for FY19

The profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 stood at Rs 367 Cr and for FY19 stood at Rs 1528 Cr
Cipla has announced its consolidated financial report for quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019. While the EBITDA for Q4 shot up by 22.1 per cent at Rs 972 Cr, it rose by 19.4 per cent at Rs 3171 Cr for FY19. The profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 stood at Rs 367 Cr and for FY19 stood at Rs 1528 Cr, according to a press release issued by Cipla.
The company also reported a growth of 11.2 per cent, compared to the market’s growth at 10.5 per cent.
“FY’19 ended on a strong note for Cipla. While our home markets of India and South Africa continued to lead the way, our US business established robust base growth from differentiated direct-to-market launches. Our planned build-up of respiratory pipeline in the US remains on track,” said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla.
“Challenges in the tender businesses and certain volatile markets played out as guided previously. Most importantly, in FY’19, we made important strides in broadening our offerings to patients around the world through health campaigns, innovative products, strategic acquisitions and digital healthcare solutions. From a sustainable growth and direction perspective, we are well-poised for FY20,” he added.
The company has also partnered with LG Life Sciences for Women Health Portfolio. In the US, new product launches have driven a growth of 41 per cent YoY for Q4 and 38 per cent YoY for FY19.