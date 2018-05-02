Cipla receives US FDA approval

The company received the approval for Generic Vazculep, Generic Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 10 mg/mL Single-Dose Vial and Generic Aromasin
Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 10 mg/mL SingleDose Vial and Exemestane Tablets, 25mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package, is an AP-rated generic equivalent of Avadel’s Vazculep, and is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia. The product will be available for shipping in the near future.
Cipla’s Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 10 mg/mL Single-Dose Vial, is an AP-rated generic equivalent of West Ward Pharm Corp’s Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection, 10 mg/mL, and is indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation, in such settings as septic shock or anesthesia.
Cipla’s Exemestane Tablets, 25mg, is an AB-rated generic equivalent of Pfizer’s Aromasin, and is indicated for treatment of certain types of breast cancer in postmenopausal women.
Vazculep and generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $56 million for the 12-month period ending February 2018, according to IQVIA (IMS) Health. Aromasin and generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $77 million for the 12-month period ending February 2018, according to IMS Health.
The products are manufactured at the company’s Goa plant.