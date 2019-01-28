Cipla receives final approval for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable

The drug, a progestin, is indicated for the prevention of pregnancy
Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Cipla’s Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer’s Depo-Provera. It is a progestin indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $159 million for the 12-month period ending November 2018.