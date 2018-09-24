Cipla receives final approval for generic version of Impax Laboratories, Albenza

Cipla recently announced that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Albendazole Tablets 200mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Cipla’s Albendazole Tablets 200mg is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Impax Laboratories, Albenza. It is an anthelmintic drug indicated for use in treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium and cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm, Echinococcus granulosus.
According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Albenza had US sales of approximately $99 million for the 12 month period ending July 2018. The product is available for shipping immediately.