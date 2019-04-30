Cipla receives final approval for generic version of Gilead Sciences’ Letairis

Cipla’s Ambrisentan Tablet, 5mg and 10mg, is an AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Gilead Sciences’ Letairis
Cipla and its subsidiary Cipla USA announced that they have received the final approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for their Ambrisentan Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Ambrisentan tablet is an endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability and delay clinical worsening.
The US sales of Letairis Tablets USP stood at $943 million in 2018.
The Ambrisentan Tablets are available for shipping immediately.