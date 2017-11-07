Cipla posts Rs 435 cr profit at Q2

The consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 4,195.74 crore
Cipla reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 434.95 crore for the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 369.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.
The consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 4,195.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,778.25 crore for the same period a year ago.
The company said revenue from operations for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017 are not comparable with corresponding previous periods.