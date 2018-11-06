Cipla posts ₹ 377 crore PAT in Q2FY19

The company’s income from operations was at ₹ 4012 crore
Cipla announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company’s income from operations was at ₹ 4012 crore. The EBITDA was at ₹ 753 crore, an increase of 18.8 per cent to sales. Profit after tax was at ₹ 377 crore.
R&D investments were at ₹ 316 crore / ~8 per cent of sales. The company continued with its growth momentum and the growth in private market [non-tender] segments continued strong across India, the US, South Africa and emerging Markets. The US business sales trajectory improved with 12 per cent YoY growth driven by contribution from new launches. There were seven new approvals in the quarter with multiple limited competition assets getting launched.
“We had a modest quarter but maintained a strong performance in our private market segment across geographies. I am pleased to see that our limited competition assets in the US are ramping up to drive quarter on quarter growth. We also recently announced the approval of Metoprolol, another limited competition asset. As we enter the second half of this fiscal, multiple headwinds are likely to impact our reported performance. Having said that, we are focusing on positioning our businesses for long term growth,” Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla.
As per IQVIA (IMS) Q2’18, Cipla continued its outperformance growing by 14 per cent.