Cipla partners with MSN Laboratories for marketing, distribution of generic Xeloda

Cipla USA, (‘Cipla’) a subsidiary of Cipla Limited, today announced that it has secured rights from MSN Laboratories to market & distribute Capecitabine 150mg and 500mg tablets in the United States of America. The product is available immediately.
The Capecitabine 150mg and 500mg tablet is an AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Genentech’s Xeloda. Capecitabine tablets are indicated as a single agent for adjuvant treatment in patients with Dukes C colon cancer who have undergone complete resection of the primary tumor when treatment with fluoropyrimidine therapy alone is preferred, and also indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer after failure of prior anthracycline-containing chemotherapy.
As per IQVIA (IMS Health), Xeloda and its generic equivalents had sales of approximately $178M for the 12-month period ending June 2018 in the United States.