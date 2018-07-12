Cipla Medpro strengthens footprint in South Africa

The company plans to grow by acquiring 100 per cent stake in Mirren
Cipla Medpro South Africa, wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, India and South Africa’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the private sector, has announced its plans to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Mirren, a South African over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, which has been in operations for 35 years. The transaction is subject to the approval by the Competition Commission of South Africa.
Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa, said that once approved, the transaction will enhance Cipla’s current OTC portfolio, by adding Mirren’s well-established brands such as Broncol cough syrup, Coryx, Tensopyn, and Ultimag. This deal will also increase Cipla’s local manufacturing footprint.
Lynton Lomas, director of Mirren said, “The acquisition by Cipla will help to ensure that, the continued growth that the Mirren brands have achieved over the past three years will be sustained. The wellbeing of Mirren’s dedicated staff was one of the biggest deciding factors during this process.”
“We foresee that this transaction will aid Cipla greatly in future by further improving the range of quality medication that we are able to offer South Africans. Furthermore, Cipla aims to take full leverage of this proposed transaction to deliver on its ethos of “Caring for Life”, by providing quality, affordable medical products”, said Paul Miller.