Cipla launches Q-TIB globally

Q-TIB will help prevent tuberculosis infection in people living with HIV
Cipla has received an approval for its product Q-TIB from World Health Organisation (WHO). Q-TIB is a novel fixed dose combination in a single tablet. Cipla will market the product globally.
Q-TIB will help prevent tuberculosis infection in people living with HIV. People living with HIV ace a challenged immune system and are prone to opportunistic infections, which constitute the major source of premature deaths among them.
As per Global TB Report, 2016, by WHO, about one million people died of AIDS-related illness. Most of them succumbed to opportunistic infections, and among them, 400,000 died of tuberculosis.