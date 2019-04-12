Cipla launches Niveoli – India’s first extra-fine ICS-LABA combination HFA inhaler

Niveoli is a proprietary Cipla inhaler that addresses an unmet need associated with obstructive airway diseases (OAD) such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)
Cipla has announced that it has launched Niveoli, India’s first extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults, targeting drug delivery to the small airways. Niveoli is a proprietary Cipla inhaler, and the latest offering from Cipla in respiratory inhalation therapy that addresses an unmet need associated with obstructive airway diseases (OAD) such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
Asthma and COPD are lung conditions that affect the ability to breathe. Extensive research and an evolved understanding of the diseases over the years has shown the significant role of small airway disease in asthma and COPD. A recent meta-analysis showed that small airway disease is prevalent in 50-60 per cent of asthma patients. Another study has indicated that routine lung function tests can underestimate problems in the small airways. Small airway disease is a common feature of COPD and gets worse with increasing severity of the condition. Niveoli’s novelty and strength lies in HFA propelled delivery of extra-fine particles of beclomethasone, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and formoterol, a fast-onset long acting beta agonist (LABA) to the small airways.
Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Chopra, Head – India business, Cipla, said, “Cipla is pleased to offer yet another milestone in respiratory inhalation therapy. Niveoli marks a first in acknowledging and addressing the issue of drug delivery to the small airways. Cipla has a long history of blazing the trail in innovations in combination formulations and drug-device combinations in the respiratory therapy, and Niveoli is a painstaking result of these strengths. Be it the transparent dry powder inhaler, the static-free spacer with valve mechanism, the mask-spacer combination for children or our novel breath-actuated inhaler with dose counter called Synchrobreathe, the list is long. We see our market leadership as well as the range and depth of our R&D and manufacturing capabilities in this therapy as a privilege and a responsibility to do more for patients. In keeping with our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, we are constantly studying OADs and working towards products that offer greater efficacy, ease of use and drug delivery to patients. I believe Niveoli represents a new paradigm in inhalation therapy.”