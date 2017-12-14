Cipla launches digital educational platforms

Both the platforms are mobile responsive to fuel consumption across the mobile first segment
The all new Ciplamed is a uniquely designed comprehensive medical portal for healthcare professionals, available as a mobile app (Android and iOS) and a mobile-responsive website. Ciplamed offers a range of scientific resources such as eCMEs, infographics, presentations, medical news, patient education material and much more across specialities to keep oneself updated with the new advances in the medical field. Ciplamed aims to offer reliable medical information on-the-go to the time-crunched physicians, to promote best clinical practice and improved health outcomes.
The new Breathefree website will continue to be a complete and comprehensive source of patient information tool relating to breathing disorders and is also designed to be a powerful, closely connected community of people suffering from various breathing ailments. So, while anyone can, of course, learn everything about a breathing issue that may be bothering them, it also provides a powerful platform for people to share experiences, insights and stories of personal triumphs.
Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla, “Continuing Cipla’s commitment towards patient centricity and innovation, we are happy to bring to life two great educational efforts delivered through a digital route. We hope these assets will empower better healthcare decisions and outcomes.”
Kiran Pai, Head Digital Marketing, Cipla, “Simplified content and great user interface is the hallmark of new age digital education platforms and we have tried to do just that with Ciplamed & breathe free platforms. Needless to mention that both platforms are mobile responsive to fuel consumption across the mobile first segment.”
Dr Jaideep Gogaty, Chief Medical Officer, Cipla “Cipla has always partnered with the medical fraternity towards enhancing patient care. Ciplamed and Breathefree are two unique initiatives in this continuing endeavour. While Ciplamed provides a wide range of comprehensive and practice-oriented medical resources and updates for the busy healthcare professional, Breathefree aims to enhance patient awareness on asthma, COPD and allergic rhinitis in a lucid and user-friendly format.”