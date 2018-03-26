Cipla launches authorised generic of Aloxi in the US

The drug is indicated for prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy
Cipla has launched an authorised generic version of Aloxi in the US under applicable agreements with Helsinn Healthcare, in response to the at-risk launch by Teva. Helsinn Healthcare currently manufactures and markets Aloxi in the US through its licensee Eisai and its affiliate Helsinn Therapeutics (US) Aloxi containing palonosetron hydrochloride injections (Eq. 0.25 mg base/5 ml) is indicated for prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.
According to IMS Health, Aloxi brand had US sales of approximately $460M for the 12-month period ending November 2017.