Cipla appoints Dr Raju Mistry as President and GCPO

Cipla announced the appointment of Dr Raju Mistry as President and Global Chief People Officer (GCPO) of Cipla. Mistry is an accomplished and veteran Human Resources (HR) leader with over 27 years of global experience across diverse sectors such as Chemicals, Pharma, FMCG, IT, Engineering and Textiles. Prior to joining Cipla, Mistry was Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Jubilant Life Sciences. For 13 years before that, Mistry led the talent, employer brand and leadership programmes of the Aditya Birla Group, and was CHRO of Grasim’s Pulp and Fibre business. She has previously worked with Tata Sons, Colgate Palmolive, Siemens, and Mastech Corporation, Canada.
In her role at Cipla, Mistry will oversee human resources, and administration and facilities management. She will be a member of the Management Council of Cipla, and will report to Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer.
Commenting on the appointment, Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla said, “We are delighted to welcome Mistry to the Cipla family. In the last few years, Cipla has successfully worked towards strengthening its core, reiterating its values and focussing on building a future-ready organisation. Mistry brings with her the experience to continue the journey and help us reach new milestones.”