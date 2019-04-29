Chinese drugs worth over Rs 1.5 Crores seized by CDSCO in Chennai

Over 2300 kg of drugs, manufactured in China and illegally imported by Kawarlal &Co, Madhavaram and Ningbo Hitech Biochemicals Co, were confiscated by CDSCO
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) , assisted by the Drugs Control Department, Tamil Nadu, confiscated illegally imported drugs from China weighing over 2300 kg in Chennai on 25th April. The raid was conducted at the premises of M/s. Kawarlal &Co, Madhavaram, and it was found that a majority of these illegal drugs were being trafficked by M/s. Nutranol Ingredients.
The drugs were being imported illegally, without registration certificate and import license. Of these, Erythromycin Stearate (235 Kgs), Verapamil Hydrochloride ( 155 Kgs), Megestrol Acetate (70 kgs), Trimetazidine dihydrochloride (1344 kgs), Folic Acid (125 Kgs), Silymarin (175 kgs), Calcium D Pantothenate (250 kgs) were found in large quantities. As per the labels on the containers, all these drugs have been manufactured in China. The names of the manufacturers claimed on the labels are Zhejiang Medicines & Health Products, Ningbo Hitech Biochemicals Co. Ltd., Jingjing Pharmaceuticals co ltd., Shandong Sinder Technology Co., Ltd., etc.
These bulk drugs were sold to formulation manufacturers under fake registration certificates. Also, some of the labels claimed that the drugs met pharmacopoeial specifications. The joint inspection team seized all the imported bulk drugs which were found stocked without purchase bills.
The cost of the seized drugs has been calculated to be over Rs 1.5 crores. However, in open market, the prices could shoot up to double digit crore figures. CDSCO is carrying out further investigations in the matter.
Import of a drug deemed to be adulterated or spurious drug attracts a punishment of imprisonment of 3 to 5 years, with fine, as per Section 13. Sale and distribution of a drug without valid licenses also attracts a punishment of imprisonment of 3 to 5 years under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.